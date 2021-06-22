Northampton bakers send a message to Boris Johnson through homemade cookie pies

Alice Gregory (left) and Lottie Slee (right) with their 'Give them a pay rise, Boris' cookie pie

Two young women from Northampton are using their new street food dessert business to send Prime Minister Boris Johnson a message about NHS pay.

Friends and co-owners of 'Cookie Babes', Alice Gregory - from Kislingbury - and Lottie Slee - from Pineham - have named one of their dishes: 'Give them a pay rise, Boris!'

Medical student, Lottie Slee, 28, said: "NHS staff have been in the thick of it during the pandemic and deserve a better pay rise than the feeble 1% they got from Boris.”

The 28-year-old women met many years ago when they were pupils at Northampton High School. They were both keen bakers so decided to launch Cookie Babes as a side-hustle to their day jobs.

Their specialty is baking loaded homemade cookie pies.

The 'Give them a pay rise, Boris' cookie pie is adorned with sweets in rainbow colours, which was what caused the bakers to make the connection back to the NHS when naming the dish.

The friends will launch their new stall at Northampton's popular street food pop-up, Bite Street NN, which is taking place at Franklin's Gardens this weekend from June 25 - 27. Cookie Babes will be there on the Saturday only.

A donation of 50p will be made from every sale of the Boris cookie pie to help the Northamptonshire Health Charity meet their £130,000 target for fundraising a new play area for the children's wards at Northampton General Hospital.Bite Street have helped with the Northamptonshire Health Charity's appeal in the past when independent street food vendor, Patty Freaks, created the 'Freakin Rainbow Burger', which raised hundreds of pounds for the good cause.