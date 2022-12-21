News you can trust since 1931
Five is the highest hygiene rating awarded by food inspectors for cleanliness

Nobody fancies cooking after Christmas - so here's 23 tasty Northampton takeaways boasting a five-star food hygiene rating

All these got top marks for cleaniness following inspections during 2022

By Kevin Nicholls
49 minutes ago

Nobody fancies cooking anything but turkey over Christmas, right?

That's good news for takeaways across town — especially these burger bars, pizza places, chicken shacks, Chinese and vegan eateries — plus a couple of good old, fashioned chippies — which were visited by food hygiene experts during 2022 and given the top ‘five’ rating, which means you can be sure standards of cleanliness are very, VERY good.

Information is from the Food Standards Agency website and correct at December 20, 2022.

1. Mace Kitchen

20 Cherry Orchard Place, Northampton, NN3 2TL Inspected: 10 January 2022

Photo: Facebook / Mace Kitchen

2. Tommy's Fish and Chips

Unit 3, Wilks Walk, Grange Park Inspected: 15 March 2022

Photo: Tommy's Fish and Chips

3. Your favourites

1 Lorne Road, Northampton, NN1 3RN Inspected: 28 September 2022

Photo: Your favourites

4. German Doner Kebab

3-4 The Drapery, Northampton, NN1 2ET Inspected: 02 November 2022

Photo: German Doner Kebab

