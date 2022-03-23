Forged in Wakefield creates gin to drink regardless of the time and effort it takes, using only the finest organic and natural ingredients. Its first flavoured gin was raspberry and elderflower.

Nine distilleries proving just the tonic for Yorkshire gin production

By Sally Todd
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 8:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:53 am

There are dozens of companies now making gin in Yorkshire with some winning highest international awards. Across our White Rose county, many distilleries create their own brands, the spirit becoming so popular festivals in Leeds and Scarborough are among those toasting the tipple.

1. Rare Bird Malton

Situated in unofficial “food capital” of Yorkshire, the distillery, in normal times, has its own gin school and onsite shop. You can order online too.

2. White House Gin Otley

Their gin was created following almost a decade of research which involved tasting many, many gins from all over the globe. Refreshing cocktail recipes within website.

3. Hooting Owl Barmby Moor

The company’s base was once an iconic coaching inn, the site steeped in history spanning some several centuries.

4. Priory Gin Wetherby

The company also makes vodka and rum. Nurtured from seed to bottle on a farm in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside

