Newly established wine and pizza restaurant in Northampton for sale
A popular wine and pizza restaurant in a busy Kingsthorpe location is on the market for £430,000.
Sofra, in Harborough Road, Northampton opened in August 2022 and has since built up an excellent reputation during its short time trading, according to estate agents Hilton Smythe.
The Bolton-based agents continue: “As seen by the online ratings and reviews, the business is extremely popular within the local area.“The business has now come to the open market due to our clients desire to relocate.”Sofra specialise in ‘delicious’ stonebaked pizzas featuring fresh ingredients, using locally sourced ingredients and baked to perfection with their wood fire pizza oven. They've also carefully selected a delicious range of wines to compliment the food.The restaurant is described as having the perfect environment for large party bookings and can accommodate any special occasions or events.They also offer a delivery service through Just Eat and Deliveroo.
Hilton Smythe said the key selling points are repeat custom, excellent reviews, high football location and would suit a partnership or family run business.
It could improve with increased marketing and advertising, as well as a menu expansion.
The restaurant, which is opposite Waitrose, seats 50 people and had an outside garden area.