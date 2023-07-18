News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Sofra is an authentic Mediterranean pizza and wine restaurant in Northampton.Sofra is an authentic Mediterranean pizza and wine restaurant in Northampton.
Sofra is an authentic Mediterranean pizza and wine restaurant in Northampton.

Newly established wine and pizza restaurant in Northampton for sale

The business has excellent reviews and is in a busy location in Kingsthorpe
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST

A popular wine and pizza restaurant in a busy Kingsthorpe location is on the market for £430,000.

Sofra, in Harborough Road, Northampton opened in August 2022 and has since built up an excellent reputation during its short time trading, according to estate agents Hilton Smythe.

The Bolton-based agents continue: “As seen by the online ratings and reviews, the business is extremely popular within the local area.“The business has now come to the open market due to our clients desire to relocate.”Sofra specialise in ‘delicious’ stonebaked pizzas featuring fresh ingredients, using locally sourced ingredients and baked to perfection with their wood fire pizza oven. They've also carefully selected a delicious range of wines to compliment the food.The restaurant is described as having the perfect environment for large party bookings and can accommodate any special occasions or events.They also offer a delivery service through Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Hilton Smythe said the key selling points are repeat custom, excellent reviews, high football location and would suit a partnership or family run business.

It could improve with increased marketing and advertising, as well as a menu expansion.

The restaurant, which is opposite Waitrose, seats 50 people and had an outside garden area.

There is an external garden area

1. Back garden

There is an external garden area Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
The business is said to receive good reviews

2. Reviews

The business is said to receive good reviews Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Sofra is a high footfall area of town

3. Location

Sofra is a high footfall area of town Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
The business has now come to the open market due to the owners desire to relocate.

4. For sale

The business has now come to the open market due to the owners desire to relocate. Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:NorthamptonBoltonDeliverooWaitrose