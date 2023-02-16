The building formerly known as Casa De Tapas in Towcester is just days away from being reopened and this time it will be firing up some authentic Indian spice as The Moghul Rooms.

The owners are boasting a family friendly restaurant with both an inhouse and take out service available. Delivery to the local area will also be an option for those who want to enjoy the dishes from the Moghul Rooms at home.

The restaurant reports to only use the freshest of ingredients and will be providing a diverse collection of flavours and regional cuisines, creating a really authentic experience.

Moghul Rooms to open in Towcester

Made using only sustainable, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, they will be providing claypot biryanis and a variety of curries. If you are after something to share, they will be preparing some great sharing platters where there will be selection of different dishes. They will also be catering for vegans with 100 percent vegan-friendly dishes available.

The history of the restaurant dates back to the 1970s when the doors of the very first restaurant opened in South Wales. This continued throughout the UK and now there are restaurants in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Beachampton and now in Towcester.

They are planning to open early March so keep your eyes peeled on their Facebook page. They are also recruiting for staff so get in touch with them with your CV.