New research show Brits are passionate about baking but would never do it as a job

New research has revealed that Britain is a nation of hobby bakers

This comes despite almost a third of Brits deeming themselves an ‘expert baker’.

TV shows such as Great British Bake Off have contributed towards Britain’s love of baking – with more than nine million tuning into the Series 11 finale.

The Great British Bake Off is a British television baking competition which started life on BBC 2 hosted by Sue Perkins and Mel Mel Giedroyc, with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. Following its move to Channel 4, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters. Toksvig was later replaced by Matt Lucas and Lucas also later was replaced by Alison Hammond.

Hollywood and Prue Leith are the current judges. Series 11 was won by Peter Sawkins, with Dave Friday and Laura Adlington finishing as the runners-up. Sawkins was the first Scottish winner of the programme, and also the youngest winner in the show's 10-year history, at the age of 20.

Often baking skills are handed down from generation to generation. Despite our shared passion for baking, almost a third of us acknowledge that there is a lack of public interest in the profession.

The research, which was commissioned by BakeAway, the UK’s leading manufacturer of pastry, dough and pancakes, has found that although 53 percent of Brits have a passion for baking, this isn’t translating into the workplace.

More than two thirds of UK adults state they would never consider a career in baking.

When BakeAway quizzed Brits on the top reasons why they like to bake, almost half said they find it relaxing, while two in five enjoy pleasing others with their tasty creations.

It also appears that Brits are a tenacious bunch – with one in three of us enjoying the challenge of baking a tasty treat.

It’s no secret that the food and beverage industry is facing a skills shortage, with labour scarcities reported across the sector.

Despite this, just one in five UK adults is aware of the skills challenges the industry is facing.

When quizzed on their industry knowledge, more than three in five acknowledged that the baking industry is a rich and heritage-filled sector.

That said, a quarter highlighted that this is being overlooked due to a lack of understanding about the diverse range of roles available.

Even time-poor Brits can indulge their passion for baking – with three quarters acknowledging that the rise of ready-to-bake, pre-made ingredients such as pastry and dough have made baking more accessible than ever.

Almost 60 percent of those surveyed said they often use readymade ingredients, making the process more efficient than ever.

BakeAway marketing manager Jennie Bosson said: “From providing a healthy outlet for stress, to bringing friends and families together – there is no doubt that as a nation, we enjoy donning an apron and crafting culinary creations in the kitchen.

“Baking has seen a huge surge in recent times, and the demand has never been higher for skilled bakers to join the industry.