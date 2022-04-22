The new manager of a once popular Northampton pub has vowed to get it “back up to standards” starting with a relaunch day this month (April).

The new manager of The Sunnyside pub in Boughton Green Road, Rebecca Hunsman, says her and her specialist team will help the pub “reach its potential”.

The 43-year-old said: "I like to take over pubs which are a challenge, and this is definitely a challenge, but it's going in the right direction.

Rebecca Hunsman is the new manager of The Sunnyside pub

"Many years ago Greene King owned the pub then Marston's took over and it just went through managers and managers and slipped.

"I worked for Greene King many moons ago and I knew what potential The Sunnyside had and how it had slipped.

"I've worked on a lot of sites that have had zero food hygiene ratings, not very good clientele, and I've got them where they need to be.

"I seem to get pubs where they need to be and then I get moved on to another site that needs it and I do it all again.

"I've brought in an assistant manager with me and a kitchen manager with me. We work very closely as a team and try to solve any issues we've got. And then we get it all up and running to our standards to move the pub up.

"This pub has lots of potential, we've got a wide ranging menu, children' activities, we're a family-orientated pub. We run family events. We're turning it into a nice, warm, welcoming pub.”

The Sunnyside is hosting a 'Relaunch Day' On Saturday, April 30 which Rebecca is inviting customers to with “welcoming arms”.

Rebecca said: "New customers and old customers are welcome. They can come and meet the new team, as I've employed quite a few new people. Just so people in the area know that The Sunnyside has changed hands and we're moving in the right direction and we just want to welcome everybody.

"It's free entry and we have a funfair, entertainment, fire engines, activities for children and live entertainment at 8pm.