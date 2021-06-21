New family-run restaurant opens in Northampton after lockdown transformation

A new family-run restaurant has opened in Northampton and it has been described by the owners as a 'project of love'.

The Fig Tree Bar and Kitchen, based at Dallington Fitness, in Poyntz Lane, is now open for business after the De-Chiara family renovated it over the Covid lockdown.

The De-Chiara family includes Tony, Angelina, Giulio and Maria, who are all siblings, and then Angelo, who is their cousin.

Inside The Fig Tree. Photo: Leila Coker

Maria said: "This has been a project of love for the family.

"The idea to do this has been something I've seen in my mind's eye from the day we first came here seven years ago.

"So we took it upon ourselves over lockdown to make it better, lighter, and fresher.

"The dark decor of the old club's lounge has been transformed into an attractive modern bar and dining room, an ideal venue for any eating experience.

Maria De-Chiara

"We're a local business - and there's something special about that. It's not your typical place to go. It's a very friendly, personal place, surrounded by trees."

Maria said the restaurant has also hired a new chef, who will be serving food from Wednesday to Sunday every week.

The 52-year-old said: "We've found a really good chef in Elvis; he cooks from his heart. Our menu is based on his good food knowledge.

"All the food is fresh. We make our own burgers and use good ingredients. We also do paninis, salads, homemade cakes and more.

The restaurant is fully licenced to serve alcohol. Photo: Leila Coker

"The restaurant is for people who like to go to nice coffee shops, who want to get out the house for a few hours to work, or people who want to just relax.

"It's also a venue for weddings, special parties, and children are welcome."

Maria wanted to send a message to the public. She said: "I want everyone to come. It's a relaxed environment. I love serving, I love hosting and for people to enjoy good food.

"There's a 10% discount for anyone who comes in. We think if you come and and see the venue, you will enjoy it."

Inside The Fig Tree. Photo: Leila Coker

There is also 'lots of free parking' in the area, a garden and the restaurant is fully licensed to serve alcohol and can cater for around 50 diners at a time.

The gym, which is connected to the restaurant, is also undergoing a renovation.