Spuds are on the menu at the latest eaterie set to open at Rushden Lakes.

The Spud Shack is opening for business at the popular retail and leisure development just off the A45 tomorrow (Thursday).

A post on Rushden Lakes’ Facebook page says: “We are so excited to announce The Spud Shack officially opens tomorrow.

The Spud Shack is opening at Rushden Lakes (Pic credit: Rushden Lakes)

"A fabulous and welcome addition to our current line up of restaurants, cafes & street food.”

It will be open from 11.30am daily.

The new food outlet will be offering a variety of toppings including beans, cheese, chilli, hummus and salad.

Prices start from £5.

The Spud Shack will be located in the food court in between FatFace and L'Occitane.