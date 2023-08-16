News you can trust since 1931
New eaterie The Spud Shack opening at Rushden Lakes

Not long to wait as it opens tomorrow!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST

Spuds are on the menu at the latest eaterie set to open at Rushden Lakes.

The Spud Shack is opening for business at the popular retail and leisure development just off the A45 tomorrow (Thursday).

A post on Rushden Lakes’ Facebook page says: “We are so excited to announce The Spud Shack officially opens tomorrow.

The Spud Shack is opening at Rushden Lakes (Pic credit: Rushden Lakes)The Spud Shack is opening at Rushden Lakes (Pic credit: Rushden Lakes)
"A fabulous and welcome addition to our current line up of restaurants, cafes & street food.”

It will be open from 11.30am daily.

The new food outlet will be offering a variety of toppings including beans, cheese, chilli, hummus and salad.

Prices start from £5.

The Spud Shack will be located in the food court in between FatFace and L'Occitane.

Other food outlets and restaurants already at the site include Bills, Blue Mountain Yard, Bewiched, Butterwick and Chi as well as Wagamama, Pizza Express and Jurassic Grill.

