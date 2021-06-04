New Costa Coffee Drive-Thru to be built in Northamptonshire

An application to build a Costa Coffee Drive-Thru and seven industrial units on employment development land in Brackley has been given the green light.

West Northamptonshire Council's South Northants Local Area Planning Committee approved the application, subject to conditions, at a meeting yesterday (June 3).

The application is for the erection of seven employment development units across two buildings on land east of Northampton Road.

It is to be used for light industrial processes, general industrial and storage and distribution and one unit for retail development.

An amended recommendation approved by the committee requires the satisfactory resolution of objections from the local highways authority.

This includes the conditions that require the provision and retention of the parking and manoeuvring areas and to control the floor area/use of the buildings to ensure adequate manoeuevring space and number of parking spaces are provided.

Also the condition to require submission and approval of a travel plan; a delivery plan; the required revisions to the proposed access to ensure HGVs can enter and exit the site safely and amendments to location of cycle shelters for Units 1A and 2C.

Planning permission was agreed subject also to:

Payment of a financial contribution towards South Northamptonshire Council Job Club of £250 per full time vacancy and £100 per part time vacancy toward the SNC Job Club service

Payment of a financial contribution towards Brackley Town Fund

Payment of a financial contribution towards bus services

Provision of a footpath/cycle link to Northampton Road

Payment of the council’s monitoring costs of up to £5,000

A committee report stated a total of 72 car parking spaces, including nine disabled car parking spaces and eight Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) points, proposed across the site.