National 'Indo Chinese inspired fusion' chain to open in Northampton tomorrow

A national 'Indo Chinese inspired fusion' chain is set to open the doors at a brand new store in Northampton tomorrow (Thursday June 6).

Oodles, which has around 50 stores across the UK, will open at 204 Wellingborough Road, close to the Old House pub.

The chain, which fuses Chinese and Indian cuisines, prides itself on being 100 percent halal, with vegetarian options. According to the company, some of its most popular dishes include crispy chicken, schezuan beef stir fry as well as vegetarian and paneer dishes.

The Northampton franchise partner said: “Oodles Chinese is the answer to Northampton’s craving for something different. With a plethora of Chinese takeaways and Indian restaurants already in town, our choice was

Oodles is set to open in Northampton on Thursday (June 6).

simple.

"Oodles fuses the best of both worlds, offering a unique Indo-Chinese culinary adventure that stands out from the rest. It’s the perfect blend of familiar and exotic, all under one roof. Get ready to discover your new go-to spot for flavour-packed delights!”

The store includes some seats for in-store dining as well as takeaway, collection and delivery options. The opening has also created approximately 15 jobs, according to the company, including chefs, kitchen prep staff and store assistants.

On opening day, there will be 50 percent off a set menu for all in-store, walk-in customers.

The store will be open from 12pm until 9pm on the opening day and the chain’s ‘famous’ stilt walking mascot will be on hand to welcome customers.