National Fish and Chip Day: Popular Northampton chippy to offer free sides to first customers

An award-winning Northampton chippy is offering free side dishes to the first customers to order in his “plaice” on National Fish and Chip Day.

Nick’s Plaice, in Kingsley Park Terrace, will mark the national day by giving away free sides to the first 25 people who order their takeaways on Friday (May 27).

Customers will be able to choose between mushy peas, beans or curry sauce.

Nick Panayis.

Director Nick Panayis said: “This year, we’re looking to make a gesture of goodwill to our customers who helped us through the pandemic.”

National Fish and Chip Day will return for its seventh year following its launch in 2015 by the National Edible Oil Distributors' Association.

According to data released by the Federation of Fish Fryers, British consumers eat approximately 382 million meals from fish and chip shops yearly.