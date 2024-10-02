M&S recalls Smooth Butternut Squash Soup as it may contain metal - Food Standards Agency issues alert
Marks & Spencer has issued an alert about its M&S Smooth Butternut Squash Soup because “small pieces of metal” have been found in some tubs. The affected batch is a 600g tub size with a use-by date of October 6.
A statement from M&S says: “Please do not consume this product. Any customers in possession of this product can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given. Only the displayed date code is impacted. No other M&S products are affected. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. For more information contact us on 0333 014 8555.”
The Food Standards Agency has circulated the recall said: “Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”
