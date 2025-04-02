Meet this multi-award-winning private chef who prides himself on fresh and seasonal dishes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet this multi-award-winning private chef from Northampton, who prides himself on serving fresh and seasonal dishes to clients across the Midlands.

Peter Czarnocki offers bespoke menus cooked with passion, using techniques gathered from Michelin Star and AA Rosette restaurants, wedding venues and luxury golf clubs across the UK and Europe.

The business owner offers private dinner parties, wedding catering, pop-ups and supper clubs, canapes and afternoon teas, vineyard food and wine pairing pop-ups.

Peter, who is originally from Poland, started his culinary journey in Denmark, Germany and Italy before he moved to the UK in 2005. Since then, he has worked for around 30 different venues – including Woburn Golf Club and the Northampton Saints.

He then went on to work as a freelance chef for more than three years, before the pandemic halted his income and Peter decided it was time to start his business in the summer of 2020.

Gourmand Pierre proved popular from the get go, as there were very few dining options available during the pandemic and Peter offered restaurant service from people’s homes.

Peter secured his first wedding request after the first year of Gourmand Pierre, which has now grown to larger dinners, occasions and weddings and he has scooped a number of awards in the process.

“It’s about quality over quantity,” Peter told the Chronicle & Echo. “I introduce all the dishes and have a chat with the guests. It’s unique and not just about the food, it’s a dining experience. That’s the difference between me and others.”

Peter described his food as modern European with North American and Nordic influences and a focus on “smokey, cured and fermented foods”.

All the dishes are seasonal and are often praised by clients as being well-balanced in both texture and flavour.

“I’ve served celebrities and Royal Family members,” said Peter. “There’s a very high standard of food and personal service.”

Peter is often booked to cook for clients over prolonged periods of days or weeks, and he is confident that his dishes and fine dining experience cannot be found elsewhere in the area.

Looking to the future of Gourmand Pierre, Peter concluded: “Everyday is different and the sky is the limit. I’m still waiting for my best clients yet.”

For more information on Gourmand Pierre, visit the business’ website here.