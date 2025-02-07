We can’t wait to try this 💚

Shamrock Shake will be making its first-ever UK appearance

The shake features peppermint-flavoured syrup

20p from the sale of each milkshake will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK

McDonald’s UK has confirmed the debut of a brand-new green milkshake, arriving in time for Irish holiday St Patrick’s Day.

The limited edition milkshake will be arriving in McDonald’s UK restaurants on Wednesday March 12 but will only be available on its menu for two weeks, meaning it will leave on Tuesday March 25.

The milkshake which will be making its first-ever UK appearance, is named Shamrock Shake and features a peppermint-flavoured syrup blended with a creamy milkshake base.

McDonald’s UK: Green milkshake to make debut in restaurants in time for St Patrick’s Day (Photo: McDonald's/Adobe Stock) | McDonald's/Adobe Stock

The Shamrock Shake is arriving in the UK following on from the success of its purple Grimace Shake, which made its debut on the menu in 2024 after gaining popularity in the US.

For each Shamrock Shake sold in a participating McDonald’s UK restaurant, 20p will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK. The charity provides accommodation for families with children in hospital.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK has worked with McDonald’s since it was founded in 1989. The charity is partnered with NHS hospitals to provide 14 houses across the UK for families travelling for medical care.

An estimation of £100 million has been raised for the charity through sales, annual fundraising days and more.

Alongside the Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s UK limited edition items still available on its menu includes; Philly Cheese Stack, McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse, The Katsu Chicken One, Mozzarella Dippers, Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie and Mars McFlurry.

