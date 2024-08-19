Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iconic purple Grimace Shake to head to UK restaurants for one week only

McDonald’s UK has released the shake in the UK in celebration of its 50th birthday

The drink will be available in two sizes - medium for £2.69 and large for £2.99

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s has announced that it will be bringing the Grimace Shake to UK restaurants for one week only.

In celebration of its 50th birthday, McDonald’s has revealed that it will be launching the beloved purple shake in UK restaurants for one week only - to the delight of fans across the country.

What is the Grimace Shake?

The viral sensation the Grimace Shake, is a milkshake which blends blueberry syrup with a creamy milkshake base to create a purple hue based on the colour of the McDonald’s character of the same name.

It became a viral sensation in 2023, following its release as the hashtag #GrimaceShakeTrend being used on TikTok and YouTube. Videos with the hashtag included fans drinking the shake before finding themselves in gruesome yet staged situations. McDonald’s did not create the TikTok trend.

McDonald’s: Fast food chain brings iconic US purple Grimace Shake to the UK (Photo: Adobe Stock / McDonald's) | Adobe Stock / McDonald's

Who is Grimace?

Grimace is a purple character first introduced in 1971 by McDonald’s, who was known for his love of milkshakes. To celebrate the characters’ 51st birthday in 2023, the Grimace Shake was released in the US.

Grimace Shake will be available from Wednesday, August 28 until Tuesday, September 3 at participating restaurants, through the McDonald’s app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®.

The iconic purple milkshake will be available in two sizes Medium and Large, costing £2.69 for the medium and £2.99 for the large.

For more information on the Grimace Shake, head to the McDonald’s website.