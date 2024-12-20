This sounds absolutely delicious 🍔

McDonald’s has announced the launch of its January Food Menu

The menu will include three brand-new items - including a chicken katsu wrap

Past favourites will also be making a return in the new year

Fast food giant McDonald’s has announced that it will be launching a January Food Menu in the new year with three brand-new items.

To kick off the start of a brand-new year, McDonald’s is set to launch its new menu with the addition of three brand-new menu items which include two savoury options and one dessert.

Launching on Wednesday January 8, 2025 is The Chicken Katsu One Wrap, BBQ Ranch Stack and the Milky Way® McFlurry®, which will be available with other returning menu items that are back for the new year.

McDonald's announces three brand-new menu items for January - including chicken katsu (Photo: Sampajano-Anizza - stock.adobe.c) | Sampajano-Anizza - stock.adobe.c

Items from the past making a comeback include the McCrispy® BBQ Smokehouse, and Mozzarella Dippers.

The ultimate star of the brand-new menu items is The Chicken Katsu One Wrap, which is being released following the success of the previously launched Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets® in 2021.

Priced at only £1.99 (when purchased on a Wednesday), The Chicken Katsu One Wrap features a choice of either crispy or grilled chicken in a katsu sauce with crispy onions, cucumber and lettuce in a warm, toasted tortilla wrap.

If beef is more your thing, the brand-new BBQ Ranch Stack features two 100% beef patties topped with Emmental cheese, lettuce, bacon, crispy onions, ranch & sweet BBQ sauce in a glazed sesame bun.

For those with a sweet tooth, a brand-new dessert option is being introduced, the Milky Way® McFlurry®. The McFlurry is made with soft dairy ice cream with milk chocolate stars, malt flavoured pieces, topped with chocolate sauce.

While we may be saying goodbye to the likes of the Big Tasty and the Cheese Melt Dippers, customers will be pleased to find the McCrispy® BBQ Smokehouse and the Mozzarella Dippers back on the menu in the new year.

Mozzarella Dippers will be available as a three-piece or nine-piece sharebox until Tuesday March 25.

