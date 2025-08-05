Masterchef winner teams up with Northamptonshire restaurant for August fine dining takeover

A Northampton pub owner is preparing for a special dining experience with a Masterchef champion this month.

Michelin-trained chef Dan Merriman is joining forces with award-winning live fire restaurant Ember for his second guest chef residency in Wellingborough.

Bookings are now open for the kitchen takeover series, which is taking place for three days in August after his first sellout evenings in May.

The chef collaboration will see the culinary talents combine their considerable skills and work together on a limited-edition menu.

Masterchef champ Dan Merriman (left) and Ember and The Four Pears restaurant owner James Peck (right).

Dan, and Ember’s owner James Peck, are focusing on five courses, with optional wine tasting.

James also owns The Four Pears pub in Little Houghton.

Their creations will include whipped cod roe to start, cured trout for the cold course, BBQ lobster to follow, beef ribeye for main and apricot tart to finish.

Restaurant owner James Peck said: "Joining forces with a chef like Dan for three nights will give our guests a dining experience that’s really unforgettable.

Stunning food from the last sell out event.

“There’s a special energy when a guest chef walks into the kitchen and what Ember is aiming to do is mix Dan’s flair for Michelin-style cooking and our wood fired creativity to bring something really special to the table.

“The first event we hosted with Dan sold out so quickly and we wanted to give our diners another chance to taste the amazing food we’re working so hard to produce, and support their local restaurant scene.”

Dan was crowned Masterchef: The Professionals champion in 2024 after outperforming 31 other professional chefs over seven weeks of the competition.

His cooking won over top food critics and restaurant chefs including Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

Since then he’s not only collaborated with James as a guest chef but he’s also supported a fundraising event at Ember’s sister restaurant The Four Pears to mentor aspiring students put together a tasting menu for a fundraising night to raise money for Hospitality Action.

Ember’s dinner service with Dan will run on 20, 21 and 22 of August - with lunch servings on 21 and 22 of August only.

Bookings start from £100 per person and vegetarian options are available upon advance request.

Limited tables are still available, to book yours head to OpenTable or email Ember on [email protected].