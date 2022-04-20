Pub regulars often gather to watch the Saints play, as will be seen on the Friday when the Saints play at home

The Malt Shovel Tavern in Northampton is set to hold its latest beer festival for the first time since Covid-19, this time with a Yorkshire twist.

Found at 121 Bridge Street, Northampton, the tavern will be shipping more than 30 real ales and ciders with connections to Yorkshire, as well as gins, whiskeys and rums to give customers a taste of “Yorkshire flavour”, which they say does not get enough love in Northampton.

Previous festivals have included “Northampton on the sea”, where the tavern was decked out like a seaside attraction, complete with deckchairs, as well as “Northampton on the farm” with equally well themed decor.

The managers said Yorkshire ales are relatively few in Northampton, so they hope this event will make a few more fans

Yet the Yorkshire beer festival has special significance for the tavern as it is their first such event since the outbreak of Covid-19 and its subsequent ravaging of the hospitality sector.

Meg Brown, co-manager at the Malt Shovel Tavern, said: "This is our first beer festival since Covid-19 and previous festivals have always been such a hit here.

“We chose Yorkshire because it’s a good ale area and we don’t really get Yorkshire ale in Northampton.

"For the whole of the festival we’re going to have Sam Smith’s real ale and bitter, so it’s all keeping with the Yorkshire theme.

"We’ve got 32 different real ales and traditional ciders, as well as gins coming through from Yorkshire. We also have a range of spirits, whiskies and rum.”

There will also be a meet the brewer evening with brewer Sam Smith, who will be offering free samples of his real ale and bitters on Wednesday April 27 from 7pm.

The drinks on offer during the festival will include Abbeydale “Moonshine” (4.3 percent), Abbeydale “Raspberry Stout” (4.8), Illkey “Mary Jane” (3.5) and Illkey “Joshua Jane” (3.7), Kelham Island “Pale Rider” (5.2) and many more.

Besides the ales, the Malt Shovel Tavern will also be hosting several events that tie into the Yorkshire-themed event at the end of April. These are:

Wednesday 27: Big Joe Bone performing Delta Blues Thursday 28: Quiz night including Yorkshire-centric questions Friday 29 and Saturday 30: All day BBQ, with stone-baked pizzas, hot dogs and wagyu burgers Sunday 1 May: Local Northampton band Rythm Junction performing songs from the 60’s to present day, including

Steve Jackman, the other co-manager at the Malt Shovel Tavern, said that he was looking forward to his first beer festival with the establishment. In particular, he said the new flavours on offer could draw people in even from outside Northampton.

He said: “We’ve got a great set of customers here and there’s a really nice vibe around it now, so I’m really looking forward to it.

"We’re seeing people we haven’t seen since Covid-19 and I think people are looking forward to getting back out there and trying some new ales.

"I think it’s great to try new beers and something a little bit different that we don’t normally have.