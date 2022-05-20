Looking for a food festival in Northampton? Here's our guide to what's coming up

With the warmer weather on its way, enjoying the sun with family and friends at a food and drink festival is one of the highlights.
Here’s our guide to festivals in Northampton over the next few months.
1. Bite Street NN
Thursday June 2 to Saturday June 4 at the County Ground, Abington Street, Northampton. Organisers say: "Northampton’s hottest, roving street food pop-up is back. With a huge al fresco eaterie, cool tunes and liquid treats to go with it, it is one of the go to events in Northampton this year."
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Northampton County Beer Festival
The Northampton County Beer Festival will is on June 3, 4 and 5 at Becket's Park in Northampton. Organisers say: "Join us in Beckets Park for a long weekend of delicious craft beers, bespoke ales, gin, rum, cider, prosecco and so much more!"
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Danny Tompkin's Summer Festival
Saturday, June 11 from noon to 9pm, Lamport Hall, Lamport. Organisers say: "The event is on 12pm-9pm and you may arrive at anytime between 12pm and 8pm. Last orders at the bar are 8:30pm. Well-behaved dogs welcome on leads. Suitable for all the family. Purchase from a selection of street food options on arrival and stay as long as you like! There will also be a bar selling real ales, vintage ciders and lager and a gin bar. Seating is provided but is limited so do feel free to bring your own camping chairs if you wish. Live music entertainment 2pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.
Photo: National World
4. Towcester Food Festival
Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12 at Towcester Racecourse. Organisers say "A wholesome, fun day out for foodies and families alike. Towcester Food Festival is a celebration of artisan food and drink"
Photo: Towcester Food Festival