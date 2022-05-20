Looking for a food festival in Northampton? Here's our guide to what's coming up

3. Danny Tompkin's Summer Festival

Saturday, June 11 from noon to 9pm, Lamport Hall, Lamport. Organisers say: "The event is on 12pm-9pm and you may arrive at anytime between 12pm and 8pm. Last orders at the bar are 8:30pm. Well-behaved dogs welcome on leads. Suitable for all the family. Purchase from a selection of street food options on arrival and stay as long as you like! There will also be a bar selling real ales, vintage ciders and lager and a gin bar. Seating is provided but is limited so do feel free to bring your own camping chairs if you wish. Live music entertainment 2pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Photo: National World