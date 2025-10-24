‘Local food hero’ takes top spot after being nominated for prestigious award for three consecutive years

Northamptonshire’s newest ‘local food hero’ has taken the top spot after being nominated for this prestigious award for three consecutive years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milly Fyfe, a homesteader, podcaster, vlogger, entrepreneur and parent, set up community interest company ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’ in April 2023.

This CIC provides consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch. Milly’s tasty recipes use seasonal and accessible produce that the whole family can enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milly’s helpful online content is shared on her food blog, social media channels and via a podcast called The Countryside Kitchen Meets.

Milly Fyfe was named 'local food hero' at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2025/26.

The hope is that, in the long-term, children will grow up eating a variety of home-cooked meals with less reliance on highly processed foods. They will hopefully make informed choices and cooking habits will change as parental knowledge is enhanced.

The Countryside Kitchen, which opened in the county in July, is part of the mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating and better understand the challenges that people face.

The educational farm classroom opened after two years of hard work, and now offers field to fork education for people of all ages at the heart of Milly’s traditional working farm. The fully immersive and open plan space has a fully functional kitchen and kitchen garden with a polytunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo after being named this year’s local food hero at last week’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, Milly said: “It feels out of this world. This is the third year I’ve been nominated.

Milly, a homesteader, podcaster, vlogger, entrepreneur and parent, set up community interest company ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’ in April 2023. Photo: Olivia Brabbs.

“It’s testament to the resilience, hard work and impact that our community interest company is providing to school groups, community groups and everyone who comes into contact with us.

“It’s really important that more people are aware of where food comes from, how it’s produced in this county and country, and how you can turn that into meals from scratch.”

Milly is proud to offer a “fun and interactive” experience on the farm, as well as welcoming visitors to immerse themselves in nature as part of the holistic wellbeing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re only just scratching the surface,” said Milly. “What we’ve created is really exciting and there’s so much more that can be done.”

The Countryside Kitchen, which opened in the county in July, is part of the mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating and better understand the challenges that people face. Photo: Olivia Brabbs.

The response since opening The Countryside Kitchen in July has been “unbelievable”, with school children praising their visit as “the best day ever”.

Milly has also had the pleasure of meeting community groups of an older demographic, and was taken aback when she heard some had not been cooked a hot meal in around 50 years.

“I actually get chills because that’s something I hadn’t expected,” said Milly, who is pleased that the farm houses a community shop for village residents to utilise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She concluded: “This is a real line in the sand. This means something. There’s a lot of people having a go and everyone’s working really hard. This is a mark of recognition and it’s going to add gravitas to what we’re doing. It means so much.”

For more information on No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, visit the website here and Milly Fyfe’s Instagram page here.