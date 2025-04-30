Lidl: Discount supermarket confirms ice cream range - with prices starting from 15p each
- Lidl has unveiled its ice cream range for summer
- The range includes; ice cream, ice lollies and sorbets
- Prices start from 15p each
Discount supermarket Lidl has launched a deal on ice cream products which is sure to be a hit with customers during the warm weather.
Lidl has announced that due to upcoming heatwaves, they will be selling a variety of ice cream flavours with prices starting from only 15p.
Ice creams and ice lollies included in the range include; Double Ice Cream Lollies Coconut, Bubblegum Lollies, which can be purchased for £1.19 per pack or 15p each.
Other ice creams and ice lollies available at Lidl include; Double Ice Cream Lollies Assorted which includes flavours such as Coconut, Caramel and Pink Lemonade.
For those who love a classic ice cream cone, the brand-new Soft Scoop Waffle Cones are available for only £2.79 in the flavours Strawberry Vanilla, Vanilla Chocolate and Caramel & Hazelnut.
Classic ice lollies included in the deal are the Orange and Bubblegum Lollies assorted which are priced at only £1.59 for a pack of six. Milk Lollies which are usually popular with youngsters are also available for only £1.19 for a pack of eight.
Finally, dairy-free ice cream lovers can indulge in a 100ml tub of Sorbets Assorted for only £3.79.
Lidl’s ice cream, ice lollies and sorbets are available to buy in-store while stocks last.
