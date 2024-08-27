Latest Weetabix Food & Drink Award finalists announced – recognising dining venues and local heroes
The best of the best in the Booker Gastro Pub, Community Café, Restaurant, and World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year categories have all learned their fate.
After the final mystery shopper visits, the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in October.
Recognising and celebrating excellence among the county’s people, places and produce, the competition for these widely sought-after categories grows bigger each year.
Awards director Rachel Mallows said: “As well as highlighting a commitment to exceptional experiences, championing and serving local, these accolades set businesses apart as leaders in the local food and drink community.
“Being shortlisted helps enormously with attracting new customers in the coming weeks and months.”
The awards team is also delighted to announce the finalists in the Local Food Hero category – one which celebrates those making a difference to many people and businesses.
Here are the shortlisted finalists in the next five categories at this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards…
Booker Gastro Pub of the Year, sponsored by Booker
Althorp Coaching Inn, Great Brington
The Countryman, Staverton
The George, Great Oxendon
The Kings Arms, Polebrook
The Plough, Everdon
The Rose & Crown, Yardley Hastings
White Horse Inn & Restaurant, Stoke Albany
Community Café of the Year, sponsored by Wellbeing Northants and West Northamptonshire Council
Forge Coffee, Evenley
Happy Mondays Coffee Co., Rushden
New Lodge Farm, Bulwick
Saints Coffee, Northampton
Whites Kitchen, Earls Barton
Woodford Halse Community Café, Daventry
Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Greedy Gordons
Ember Restaurant, Wellingborough
Hibiscus Fine Dining, Northampton
Nuovo, Northampton
The Cedar Restaurant at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa
The Falcon Hotel, Castle Ashby
The Flavour Trailer, Brixworth
The Hopping Hare, Northampton
World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by British Pepper & Spice
Alacati Grill, Daventry
Mexican Fire Garden, Kettering
Moghul Rooms, Towcester
Saffron Fine Indian Dining, Brackley
Sakura Sushi, Northampton
Tamarind Restaurant, Northampton
Local Food Hero, sponsored by Howes Percival
Jo West, Daylight Centre’s Veggie Patch
Milly Fyfe, No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC
Jane Gurney and Debbie Cull, Manor Farm Bakery
Steve Reid, Friars Farm, Northampton Cheese Co. and Northampton Charcuterie Co.
Katie Steele, SNVB Community Larders
Richard Gordon, director of Greedy Gordons, is delighted to sponsor the Restaurant of the Year category – and to continue their support in championing what is on offer across the county.
“As industry award winners and finalists ourselves, we appreciate how important it is to receive recognition for all the hard work and dedication,” he said.
Ian Kelland, managing director at British Pepper & Spice, added: “It has been great to see the consistently high quality of entries across the world cuisine restaurants, and spread throughout Northamptonshire. This is a wonderful eat out list and I encourage you to try them.”
The annual awards shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence, and the results will be announced at the Royal & Derngate ceremony on October 17. Be sure to keep up-to-date on social media in the run up to then.
