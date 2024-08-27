Latest Weetabix Food & Drink Award finalists announced – recognising dining venues and local heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest finalists in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards have been revealed, and these categories recognise outstanding dining venues and local food heroes.

The best of the best in the Booker Gastro Pub, Community Café, Restaurant, and World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year categories have all learned their fate.

After the final mystery shopper visits, the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in October.

Recognising and celebrating excellence among the county’s people, places and produce, the competition for these widely sought-after categories grows bigger each year.

Awards director Rachel Mallows said: “As well as highlighting a commitment to exceptional experiences, championing and serving local, these accolades set businesses apart as leaders in the local food and drink community.

“Being shortlisted helps enormously with attracting new customers in the coming weeks and months.”

The awards team is also delighted to announce the finalists in the Local Food Hero category – one which celebrates those making a difference to many people and businesses.

Here are the shortlisted finalists in the next five categories at this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards…

Booker Gastro Pub of the Year, sponsored by Booker

Althorp Coaching Inn, Great Brington

The Countryman, Staverton

The George, Great Oxendon

The Kings Arms, Polebrook

The Plough, Everdon

The Rose & Crown, Yardley Hastings

White Horse Inn & Restaurant, Stoke Albany

Community Café of the Year, sponsored by Wellbeing Northants and West Northamptonshire Council

Forge Coffee, Evenley

Happy Mondays Coffee Co., Rushden

New Lodge Farm, Bulwick

Saints Coffee, Northampton

Whites Kitchen, Earls Barton

Woodford Halse Community Café, Daventry

Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Greedy Gordons

Ember Restaurant, Wellingborough

Hibiscus Fine Dining, Northampton

Nuovo, Northampton

The Cedar Restaurant at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa

The Falcon Hotel, Castle Ashby

The Flavour Trailer, Brixworth

The Hopping Hare, Northampton

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by British Pepper & Spice

Alacati Grill, Daventry

Mexican Fire Garden, Kettering

Moghul Rooms, Towcester

Saffron Fine Indian Dining, Brackley

Sakura Sushi, Northampton

Tamarind Restaurant, Northampton

Local Food Hero, sponsored by Howes Percival

Jo West, Daylight Centre’s Veggie Patch

Milly Fyfe, No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC

Jane Gurney and Debbie Cull, Manor Farm Bakery

Steve Reid, Friars Farm, Northampton Cheese Co. and Northampton Charcuterie Co.

Katie Steele, SNVB Community Larders

Richard Gordon, director of Greedy Gordons, is delighted to sponsor the Restaurant of the Year category – and to continue their support in championing what is on offer across the county.

“As industry award winners and finalists ourselves, we appreciate how important it is to receive recognition for all the hard work and dedication,” he said.

Ian Kelland, managing director at British Pepper & Spice, added: “It has been great to see the consistently high quality of entries across the world cuisine restaurants, and spread throughout Northamptonshire. This is a wonderful eat out list and I encourage you to try them.”

The annual awards shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence, and the results will be announced at the Royal & Derngate ceremony on October 17. Be sure to keep up-to-date on social media in the run up to then.

For more information on the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2024/25, visit their website here.