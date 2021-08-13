Landlady of pub near Northampton 'buzzing' to be busy again after 'soul-destroying' last 18 months

A landlady at a pub near Northampton has spoken of her 'excitement' for the future following a 'soul-destroying' 18 months in the industry.

Miranda Clare, the landlady at The Live and Let Live pub in Harpole, said she is 'buzzing' after all Covid restrictions have been lifted which has brought an increase in trade since Freedom Day on July 19.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for everyone during the on-going pandemic, none more so than for Miranda, who said last month that it was 'soul-destroying' the government had delayed Freedom Day from June 21 to July 19.

Miranda Clare runs The Live and Let Live in Harpole

However, business is back at The Live, more people are out at pubs in general and Miranda has spoken of her joy.

She said: "Without a doubt, we have come a long way since the pandemic first hit in March last year. The lifting of restrictions has made a massive difference since reopening.

"We've seen lots of new faces since. I'm finding a lot more people are coming out for food now and getting in touch about events including baby showers, wedding anniversaries, big lunches and more.

"They are not necessarily coming out and drinking and that type of pub culture, but more people are coming out.

"I think people are feeling better and are happier they don't have to go out in masks."

And now Miranda is constantly trying to be active and get punters through the door.

Coming up at The Live is an Ibiza-themed weekend on August Bank Holiday (Sunday, August 29) and then a music festival which will host 350 people in the pub's garden.

Miranda said: "I'm buzzing. I can't wait for the summer to go, honestly, that's how excited I am for this music festival.

"It's being filmed professionally. It's full on! We've not seen anything like it. It's a great bunch of bands together, as well. We've got a bit of everything.

"All the bands are local and tickets are £15. Half of the tickets have already sold. Tickets can be bought online or in the pub.

"To have all of those bands in one place is ridiculous. I'm very excited."

The bands include Pure Genius, Six Feet Apart, Brighton Riot, Streams of Whiskey, Reggae Ray and Lucy Tippler.

In other news this week, a planning decision was approved to turn the once thriving wet-led pub 'The Bull', in Harpole, into three homes.

The well-known pub, which had been struggling the last few years, was one of three in Harpole, but now it is just Miranda's Live and Let Live and The Turnpike.