I’ve lived in Northampton for most of my life – here are three of my standout town centre dining spots

I have lived in Northampton for most of my life and here are three standout dining spots across the town centre which deserve your support.

I stand by the fact that the Northampton community is lucky to have such a wide variety of independent businesses, each with their quirks and individualities.

The food, drink and hospitality industry is no exception to that, with a healthy mix of long-standing and family-run businesses alongside newbies trying to make a name for themselves across the town.

Having lived in Northampton for most of my life, it’s fair to say I have visited my fair share of dining spots across the town over the years.

Here are three standout dining spots from the town centre in particular, who I have thoroughly enjoyed visiting in recent times and would highly recommend to others. Let’s take a look…

Pala

Pala opened at the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter in Derngate back in August 2023, with the aim of bringing a taste of Naples to Northampton. The eatery offers Neapolitan pizza, small plates known as cicchetti and a variety of cocktails. It has proved extremely popular since opening two years ago, and it is understandable as to why this is the case. The restaurant attracts groups of all kinds, hoping to secure a table and enjoy the delicious pizza on offer. I stand by the fact this is a must-try for the pizza lovers of Northampton.

Mission Chicken

Mission Chicken was opened by brothers Matt and James Ingram at the former Buddies Diner site in Dychurch Lane in May. The pair, who also run highly rated venues The Smoke Pit and Hops and Chops, spent months transforming this iconic site at the heart of the town centre. The vision was to create a unique chicken restaurant and takeaway among a competitive market, and I believe they have hit the nail on the head. This quirky offering is a great addition to the town centre and its popularity is completely justified in my eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamarind

The family-run Tamarind Restaurant, which serves traditional Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine in Wellingborough Road, was launched by Tipu Rahman in 2004. His sons Rafi and Omi Rahman have supported him from a young age and now assist their father in running the successful and award-winning business. This genuine and passionate family strives to offer the best of the best, and I even enjoyed my Christmas dinner there last year. This is something I never anticipated I would do but it exceeded all expectations.

Would you love to see your favourite business featured in the Northampton Chronicle & Echo?