I’ve been to the Food & Drink Awards for the past four years – here’s why this year’s was the best yet

I have attended the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards for the past four years, and here is why this year’s was the best yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The esteemed ceremony returned on Thursday evening for its seventeenth year, when the gold, silver and bronze winners were announced across the 19 categories at the Royal & Derngate.

It goes without saying that this is one of the biggest events in the county’s annual calendar – and a joyous celebration of local culinary excellence by recognising brilliant people, places and producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watching the county’s food and drink community come together to champion one another never gets old and no matter the outcome for themselves, the attendees cheer on their peers.

The esteemed ceremony returned on Thursday evening for its seventeenth year, when the gold, silver and bronze winners were announced across the 19 categories at the Royal & Derngate.

This year’s ceremony was themed in line with the 350-year anniversary of The Great Fire of Northampton. Awards organiser Rachel Mallows believes the anniversary and the awards share the same themes of resilience and communities coming together.

The room was full of beaming smiles as winners took to the stage to collect their prestigious accolades, but my favourite part is watching connections form.

Not only can you see the camaraderie unfold between those who have known each other in the industry for many years, but it is heartwarming to watch new connections form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many new faces in the room being acknowledged for their hard work, attendees are often seated with people they create unique connections with – and that was what made this year’s awards so special.

It goes without saying that this is one of the biggest events in the county’s annual calendar – and a joyous celebration of local culinary excellence by recognising brilliant people, places and producers.

At any opportunity, people were out of their seats catching up with familiar faces or continuing conversations with others they had struck new relationships with. No matter where you looked in the room, it was buzzing with excitement, inspiration and high spirits.

The team should be proud of what they have achieved over more than a decade-and-a-half. There is such demand to be part of it as the county’s people, places and producers know the weight of an award win and the positive impact it will have on the future of their work.

With finalists reporting an increase in custom off the back of their wins, receiving a Weetabix Northampton Food & Drink Award is extremely sought-after and the finalists should be very proud of themselves.