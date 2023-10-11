“We couldn’t be more happier with the opening night.”

Hundreds of revellers attended a brand new 1920s-themed night time venue which had its grand-opening in Northampton over the weekend.

Tucked away in Spring Boroughs is popular vintage shop ‘Vintage Retreat’, which opened 10 years ago in Lower Harding Street.

The shop, which stemmed from the owner's passion for art deco interiors, now boasts a tea room, two floors of vintage clothes, homeware and furniture and several event spaces.

And now a new entertainment venue inside the property has been created by managers Andy Wagstaff and Dan Lawton, called ‘Black Diamond’.

The venue had a soft launch in July but finally had its grand opening on Saturday (October 7), which saw around 300 people attend the 1920s ‘Gatsby-themed’ evening.

Dan said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came to our opening night last night. We had a fantastic time and we hope you did as well.

"It was a great crowd, great atmosphere, the band were fantastic and it was brilliant to see everyone all dressed up. We couldn’t be more happier with the opening night. We’re looking forward to more events like that.”

Speaking to the Chron previously, Dan described what type of venue Black Diamond aims to be.

He said: “It’s themed around the 1920s, art-deco, that sort of thing. The intention is to have show-acting here: cabaret, burlesque, jazz, swing, tribute acts etc.

“We’re gearing this towards the 30+ age range, really. It will be a relaxed atmosphere. We’re going to have lively acts but it’s not a nightclub. It’s not going to be a late, late place. It will close at around 11.30pm – 12am.

“The venue itself looks great. It’s got a nice stage. It’s all been done really nicely.”

One reveller gave the grand-opening evening a ‘thousand star review’ on Facebook, saying: “Thank you to you all for the tremendous effort put into making it such a fantastic night for everyone. From the lovely greeting at the door, then the prosecco and lovely, tasty food. Pure class. The entertainment was fantastic. My friends and I thoroughly enjoyed it. We had so much fun laughing and dancing. It was great to see everyone dressed up. A thousand star review from me. Complete success.”

Another said: “We had a fabulous night. We will be back. Nice to have a little bit of what we have in London, in Northampton.”

