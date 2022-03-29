IN PICTURES: Take a look at six Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

4. The Golden Horse in Southampton Road

Dave said: "The Golden Horse was born in 1902 when it was opened as a purpose built pub for the expanding Far Cotton area. The first four licensees all came from the Frampton family and dominated the first 30 years of its existence and there was a fairly long tenancy by Joe Kerridge, the former Cobblers player who was heavily involved in the Far Cotton Athletics Club, it being based at the pub. The pubs of Far Cotton have disappeared one by one but this one is still going. I’ve been in a couple of times lately, it’s a nice roomy pub and definitely worth a visit."

Photo: Logan MacLeod