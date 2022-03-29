IN PICTURES: Take a look at six Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's old stomping grounds.Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. The Queen's Arms in Kettering Road
Dave said: "Situated on the Kettering Road and Raglan Street, The Queen's Head was first mentioned in 1870. A typical run of the mill boozer, it was alternated between The Queen's Arms and Head for a few years before settling for the Arms in 1883. It survived two World Wars and frequent council purges until its licence was offered up in exchange for a new pub to be built in Kings Heath (Silver Cornet). The Queen's Arms closed down in 1960."
Photo: Logan MacLeod
2. The Talbot in Wellington Street
Dave said: "The Talbot was one of three beer houses that appeared in Wellington Street in the mid 19th Century. It was first mentioned in the 1840’s...but appeared to have come to the end of the road in 1915 when its licence was objected to. The never ending redevelopment of the town centre finally forced its closure in the early 1970’s."
Photo: Logan MacLeod
3. The Old House at Home in Wellingborough Road
Dave said: "The Old House At Home was not originally a street corner pub, it was actually one building nearer to town. It first appeared in 1860. By far the most famous landlord in its history was also its longest serving. Albert Dunkley had played for the Cobblers when they were a non-league team. Originally from Cogenhoe, he went on to represent Leicester City, Gillingham, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool. He retired from playing in 1906 and became landlord in 1908 which boosted the pubs profile in the town." The pub is still open today.
Photo: Logan MacLeod
4. The Golden Horse in Southampton Road
Dave said: "The Golden Horse was born in 1902 when it was opened as a purpose built pub for the expanding Far Cotton area. The first four licensees all came from the Frampton family and dominated the first 30 years of its existence and there was a fairly long tenancy by Joe Kerridge, the former Cobblers player who was heavily involved in the Far Cotton Athletics Club, it being based at the pub. The pubs of Far Cotton have disappeared one by one but this one is still going. I’ve been in a couple of times lately, it’s a nice roomy pub and definitely worth a visit."
Photo: Logan MacLeod