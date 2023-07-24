In pictures: Northampton enjoys Sausage and Cider festival 2023 despite downpours

Spot anyone you know?

The Sausage and Cider Festival returned to Northampton over the weekend – and despite the soggy weather, visitors still enjoyed the foodie event.

From Friday (July 21) to Sunday (July 23), the event took over Becket’s Park as The Smoke Pit and The Wood Oven rolled up in their food trucks with The Smoke Pit serving bratwurst and smash pork patties and The Wood Oven specalising in pizzas featuring sausage toppings. Fat Snags, known for their beer-cooked sausages, and Banquet 1415 and Broke n Bone BBQ, who both cooked with live fire, were also in attendance.

The event, now in its tenth year, boasted a selection of 30 different ciders, including farmhouse ciders from artisan producers and a tantalising range of fruit ciders.

Take a look at the 18 photos below, which were taken at the Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival on Saturday July 22, 2023.

Sausage and Cider Festival 2023 The event took over Becket's Park between Friday July 21 and Sunday July 23, and despite downpours punters loved it. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Sausage and Cider Festival 2023 The event took over Becket's Park between Friday July 21 and Sunday July 23, and despite downpours punters loved it. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Sausage and Cider Festival 2023 The event took over Becket's Park between Friday July 21 and Sunday July 23, and despite downpours punters loved it. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Sausage and Cider Festival 2023 The event took over Becket's Park between Friday July 21 and Sunday July 23, and despite downpours punters loved it. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

