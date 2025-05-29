IN PICTURES: Budding food reviewer, aged just 6, hosted bank holiday street food bonanza

Woo, who has accumulated more than 650 followers on her Instagram page @woo_reviews, was approached by the team at T’s Coffee to host her own event.

Located at Pitsford Quarry on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26), the following six vendors were in attendance at ‘Woo Fest’ – The Rub BBQ, Jojo’s Dough on the Go, Waffle Wands, Hyde Dhaba, The Courtyard Creperie and T’s Coffee.

Woo launched her Instagram page last year, after she found a love for sending videos to her family members during the pandemic when she visited food venues across Northampton and beyond.

The collaboration between Woo and T’s Coffee came about after the six-year-old tried her first crepe from The Courtyard Creperie and filmed her reaction.

Woo was invited back by Tracey Onley, of T’s Coffee and The Courtyard Creperie, to see how crepes are made and was asked if she would like to host her own food festival.

Woo was “really excited” to bring Woo Fest to life, with some of her favourite “mouth-watering and delicious” food vendors across Northamptonshire. Attendees also enjoyed perusing stalls and watching performances by other inspirational young people.

The event was hosted in support of The Lewis Foundation, which delivers 2,000 gift packs to adult cancer patients across the Midlands each month. Each of the food vendors kindly produced a ‘Woo Special’ and a portion of each sale was donated.

Take a look at these 16 pictures from ‘Woo Fest’ hosted at T’s on Bank Holiday Monday…

