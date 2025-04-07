I tried Northampton town centre’s newest afternoon tea offering and it is just £20 per person

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I tried Northampton town centre’s newest afternoon tea offering and it was just £20 per person, which all goes to a worthy charity.

The Lewis Foundation, which delivers 2,000 gift packs to adult cancer patients across the Midlands each month, proudly took over The Link Cafe inside the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery last November.

The non-profit cafe, which is working hard to become a community hub, serves a variety of quality food and drink options for visitors to enjoy in a relaxed and welcoming space.

The team is committed to delivering great customer service and using locally-sourced ingredients.

The latest addition to The Link Cafe is afternoon teas, which includes unlimited tea and coffee and a variety of finger sandwiches, scones and mini sweet treats.

The sandwich fillings include coronation chicken, free range egg mayonnaise and cress, British ham and mustard, and smoked salmon and cream cheese.

Each guest will also receive two scones, one plain and one fruit with sultanas. These are served with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

Finally, there are a variety of mini sweet treats to enjoy – including lemon tartlets, coffee and chocolate cream financiers with raspberry jelly and pistachio, coffee eclairs, chocolate eclairs, and a caramelised apple cream dessert with vanilla and blackcurrant mousse.

I was among the first to try The Lewis Foundation’s new addition, and I couldn’t wait to see what was in store when I visited The Link Cafe on a sunny afternoon at the end of March.

You can add a chilled glass of prosecco for £6.50 each or a bottle of prosecco for £20, and there is also the option of a cream tea for £6 per person. This includes a fruit and plain scone with clotted cream and jam.

We were met with a warm welcome by Jayne Catherine, known among the community as the Latte Lady, who was recruited by Lorraine and Lee Lewis to be part of the new team.

We knew we were in safe hands, and Jayne and her team were nothing but attentive during our visit. Nothing was too much trouble and it was a truly welcoming environment.

The afternoon tea was absolutely delicious and you could tell everything was freshly prepared, which Jayne explained is what they pride themselves on at the cafe.

This is a very competitive addition to Northampton’s afternoon tea market, and the best part about it is that you will be supporting a vital charity which continues to make a difference across the Midlands every single day.

The Lewis Foundation needs the community’s support to build on their positive start in Guildhall Road, and they hope the afternoon teas will encourage more people to pay them a visit.

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit the charity’s Facebook page here.