Hibiscus earns second AA rosette for excellence in fine dining

Described as “extremely chic surroundings for thoughtful modern dishes” by an AA Inspector, this Northampton award-winning fine-dining restaurant has become one of only two establishments in the town to receive two rosettes.

Hibiscus, the acclaimed fine dining restaurant located in Delapré Abbey’s historic Billiard Room, is proud to announce the award of its second AA Rosette. This recognition celebrates Hibiscus' commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional service.

Under the leadership of Executive Head Chef Bart Polinski, named Chef of the Year at the 2022/23 Weetabix Food and Drink Awards, Hibiscus offers a meticulously crafted 7-course tasting menu.

Using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, many grown in Delapré Abbey’s Walled Garden, Bart Polinski delivers a memorable dining experience with a focus on sustainability and flavour.

Head Chef Bart Polinski

Restaurant Manager Valeria Sula, an expert in wine pairing, and her dedicated front-of-house team work together to ensure an outstanding and personalised service for every guest.

“We are pleased to have received our second AA Rosette,” said Executive Head Chef Bart Polinski.

“It shows how much love and effort our team puts into what we do, and it’s amazing to see that recognised. We’re passionate about giving our guests a memorable dining experience every time they visit.” Valeria Sula, Restaurant Manager, added: “This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. We strive to create a welcoming and exquisite dining atmosphere for our guests, and this award acknowledges our commitment.

"Our charitable objectives include supporting our community and promoting the benefits of heritage and green spaces on wellbeing, and every visit to Hibiscus helps us to continue this work.”

Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Chair of the SEMLEP Food and Drink Sector Strategy Board as well as Director of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards and Made In Northamptonshire, said: “I am absolutely delighted to hear of this second rosette success for Hibiscus and congratulate the team at Delapré for helping to put Northamptonshire on the culinary excellence map.

"This fine dining experience is really worth visiting where it celebrates local provenance and seasonality of ingredients in such a beautiful setting.”

Hibiscus has received numerous accolades, including the Booker Dining Venue of the Year at the 2022/23 Weetabix Food and Drink Awards, and the Food & Drink award at the 2020/21 Northampton Business Excellence Awards. The second AA Rosette further cements Hibiscus' status as a premier destination for fine dining.