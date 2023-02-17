Northampton isn’t short of great places to drink from big pubs to little alehouses.

There’s cracking town centre pubs and plenty of pubs in more scenic settings, making it very easy to find somewhere for a cracking night out whatever your desires.

But which are the top pubs in town according drinkers around Northampton?

Here we have dug out some of the highest scoring establishment, based on reviews left on Google.

Tell us where your favourite pub is and why you like it so much?

1 . The Malt Shovel Tavern - 121 Bridge St, Northampton "Best real ale pub in Northampton" - Rated; 4.6 (521 reviews)

2 . Whyte Melville - Church St, Boughton ""Cosy atmosphere with great service and superb quality food" - Rated: 4.5 (362 reviews)

3 . The Lamplighter - 66 Overstone Rd, Northampton "Absolutely wonderful experience, great food, great service, wonderful atmosphere" - Rated: 4.6 (915 reviews)

4 . The Princess Alexandra Craft Beer Bar - 1 Alexandra Rd, Northampton "Great selection of beers plus good food and service, my favourite place to be." - Rated: 4.6 (614 reviews)