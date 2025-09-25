Here is what to expect as Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards prepare to return for 17th year

Here is what you can expect over the coming month, as the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards prepare to return for their seventeenth year in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year after year, the awards shine a spotlight on culinary excellence. The team continues to recognise and celebrate the county’s brilliant people, places and producers, and fly the flag for buying and supporting locally.

There are 18 award categories for 2025/26 and the results will be announced at the Royal & Derngate on October 16 – when finalists will be awarded gold, silver or bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, awards director Rachel Mallows was asked how it feels that this celebration is returning to the county for its seventeenth year.

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards continue to recognise and celebrate the county’s brilliant people, places and producers, and fly the flag for buying and supporting locally. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“I’m so proud of the sector and showcasing it is a real privilege,” said Rachel. “Some people have come and gone, and others have been here since 17 years ago and done exceptionally well.

“Eating out locally supports local jobs, and every £1 spent in an independent eatery or with a local food producer has such an impact on the wider economy. We’re still just as excited to host the awards.

“They are all good people doing good business. They are adaptable, resilient and open to what’s happening. It is an exciting and vibrant sector, and we intend to celebrate that like mad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards continue to have a positive impact on the finalists, who report to Rachel with an increase in business each year. Some experience up to a 25 percent increase in custom as a result of their success.

Awards director Rachel Mallows is proud to see the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards return for the seventeenth year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Warner’s Distillery and Jeyes of Earls Barton were shining examples of award success stories that came to mind for Rachel. These standouts have continued to authentically grow, adapt and reap the rewards as a result.

This year’s ceremony will be themed in line with the 350-year anniversary of The Great Fire of Northampton. Rachel believes the anniversary and the awards share the same themes of resilience and communities coming together.

The final preparations are underway to perfect the evening, with Rachel taste-testing the menu that will be served to guests at the ceremony. The dishes will once again showcase food and drink from the award finalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is also being hosted at the Royal & Derngate for another year, and Rachel expressed her gratitude for their continued enthusiasm and passion.

There are 18 award categories for 2025/26 and the results will be announced at the Royal & Derngate on October 16 – when finalists will be awarded gold, silver or bronze. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Rachel was asked how much she is looking forward to seeing everyone gather for an evening of celebration, and how special it is to bring the industry together.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “From the moment people walk in, it’s wonderful for me to stand back and watch them greet each other and make new connections.

“We work really hard to seat people together who we think will enjoy meeting and have something in common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The evening is about the people who have worked so hard over the year to provide us with really beautiful looking and tasting food with innovation and sustainability. Working in the sector isn’t the easiest job in the world but it’s the most rewarding.”

Having grown up on Birchfield Road East until the age of eight when her family ran a fish and chip shop – as well as working catering events and in a cafe – Rachel is passionate that everyone should have an experience of working in hospitality.

“The insight it gives you when dealing with people, I found it really valuable,” she concluded. “We’re very excited to celebrate the people of this sector.”

Take a look at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards’ categories and respective sponsors…

Artisan Local Drink of the Year (Wharf Distillery)

Artisan Local Product of the Year (Heygates Flour and Animal Feed Millers)

Artisan Local Vegetarian / Vegan Product of the Year

Booker Gastro Pub of the Year (Booker)

Booker Young Chef of the Year (Booker)

Canapé Competition (Portfolio Events)

Chef of the Year (Greedy Gordons)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Café of the Year (West Northamptonshire Council Public Health)

Farming Environment Award (Weetabix)

F&B Achiever of the Year (J Sweeney Accountants)

Food and Drink College Student of the Year (University of Northampton)

Healthy Food and Wellbeing Award (Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust)

Local Food Hero of the Year (Howes Percival)

One to Watch (Whitworth Bros. Ltd Flour Millers)

Outstanding Contribution to Food & Drink (All Things Business)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurant of the Year (WhitCo Catering & Bakery Equipment Limited)

Weetabix Sustainability Award (Weetabix)

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year (British Pepper & Spice Co. Ltd)

For more information on the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2025/26, visit their website here.