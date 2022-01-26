Here are three former popular Northampton town centre bars up for rent after being destroyed by Covid

There are currently three former popular bars in Northampton which are up for rent right now - here's how much they per year to lease.

Star Pubs and Bars Limited is currently trying to find leaseholders to take over Baroque in St Giles' Street, The King Billy in Commercial Street, and The Wedgwood in Abington Street.

All three locations were once popular night time destinations in the town but have been hit hard but the pandemic and the goverment's lockdowns over the last two years, which have left them all vacant.

The King Billy Rock Bar permanently closed ahead of the second national coronavirus lockdown on November 5, 2020.

Baroque has been closed since the start of the Covid crisis back in March 2020 and has not reopened since. Instead it has been boarded up and sits derelict in Northampton's Cultural Quarter.

The Wedgwood has remained closed since the first lockdown was implemented in March 2020, when it was being run on a ‘temporary management agreement’, while a new licensee was sought. There has since been issues finding a suitable leaseholder, and so the once popular bar remains closed.

Take a look through how much the annual rent is for each business.

1. The King Billy Star Pubs and Bars Limited said: "Fantastic opportunity to run a well-established and lively pub. We are looking for a great operator good at hosting events and that can make this late-night venue a success." Annual Rent: £26,047, according to Star and Pubs Ltd. Estimated minimum in-going Costs: £9,121, according to Star and Pubs Ltd

2. Baroque Star Pubs and Bars Ltd said: "Fantastic opportunity to run a well-established, lively pub." Annual rent: £26,367. Estimated minimum in-going Costs: £10,127, according to Star Pubs and Bars Ltd.

3. The Wedgwood Star Pubs and Bars Ltd said: "High street chameleon day and night venue spread over two floors with large enclosed patio roof top garden to second floor. Think day drinking to twilight dancing." Annual rent: £46,163. Estimated minimum ingoing costs: £21,460, according to Star and Pubs Ltd.