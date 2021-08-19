Here are the top 10 pubs in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Have you been wondering where is the best place to get a pint or some pub grub in town?

Northampton has plenty of pubs on offer, whether you want delicious food or real ale.

There is something for everyone and we are not spoilt for choice in the town.

However, some have better online reviews than others and so we had a look at which pubs are thought highly of by members of the public.

Below is a round-up of the top ten pubs in Northampton as rated by Google reviews.

All the establishments have a rating of four or more out of five and come as highly recommended by reviewers.

1. The Lamplighter The Lamplighter, in Overstone Road, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 723 Google reviews Photo Sales

2. The Princess Alexandra, in Alexandra Rd, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 523 Google reviews Photo Sales

3. Malt Shovel The Malt Shovel, in Bridge Street, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 437 Google reviews Photo Sales

4. Pomfret Arms The Pomfret Arms, in Cotton End, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from 354 Google reviews Photo Sales