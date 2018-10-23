Here are some of the exclusive new dishes on offer at a Northampton restaurant

TGI Fridays has introduced a new and exclusive trial menu in Northampton giving us a taste ahead of everyone else.

New dishes on offer to diners at the Sixfields diner include steak, appetisers and indulgent desserts, as well as a range of meals for under 600 calories.

TGI Fridays in Sixfields is trialling the new menu

Northampton is one of just a handful of restaurants across the country where the new menu is being trialled.

The menu features The Boneyard, Simply Steak and Garlic Chicken, Cheeseburger Tacos, Lobster Mac and Cheese, Campfire Beans or Sweet Potato Pie.

The limited-edition Surf and Turf Burger, which includes a flame-grilled beef patty topped with creamy lobster mac and cheese, will run until November 21.

Head of Food and Drink at TGI Fridays UK, and creator of the new menu, Terry McDowell, said: “At Fridays we love to offer choice in our own unique style, the new dishes offer healthier options and the hearty items guests know us for, lots of flavour and of course the always fantastic drinks menu to wash it down with.

Cheeseburger taco

"We’re really proud of the new menu and can’t wait to hear everyone’s feedback on these items.."

Lobster mac and cheese

Texan Grill