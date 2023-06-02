Here are 17 of the best places to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day in Northampton

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style

There is no better Friday to indulge in fish and chips than on the day the nation prepares to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day (June 2).

National Fish and Chip Day is about giving the fish and chips industry recognition, helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday in June every year, already has the backing of key players in the industry.

National Fish and Chip Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Thankfully our old friend Google is always there to offer a helping hand.

So, with that in mind, here we bring you a list of some of Northampton’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

Albert J Ramsbottom - 94 Abington St, Northampton "Best fish and chip shop in Northampton. Quality Top notch. Very helpful and caring staff." - Rating: 4.4 (300 reviews)

St David's - 30 Newnham Rd, Northampton "I have to say that this chip shop has the best chips going and a generous portion. Worth a visit." - Rating: 4.1 (53 reviews)

Richards Fish Bar "Simply one of the best fish & chip shops in Northampton. Great food, great service and great staff, always happy to help." - Rating: 4.5 (88 reviews)

