Give the Sunday Roast Club at try at The Church Northampton

By Charlotte Khalil
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Relax and enjoy a roast whilst listening to live music.

Everyone loves a roast…

Our next roast event is October 6th where you can enjoy a sumptuous Sunday roast in these atmospheric surroundings with live background music!

Our chefs use the best in local produce to write a menu that is sure to get the taste buds tingling.

From £19.95 for 2 courses.

To book your table, please visit: https://www.thechurchnorthampton.com/roast.

Related topics:Sunday roast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.