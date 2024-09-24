Give the Sunday Roast Club at try at The Church Northampton
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Relax and enjoy a roast whilst listening to live music.
Everyone loves a roast…
Our next roast event is October 6th where you can enjoy a sumptuous Sunday roast in these atmospheric surroundings with live background music!
Our chefs use the best in local produce to write a menu that is sure to get the taste buds tingling.
From £19.95 for 2 courses.
To book your table, please visit: https://www.thechurchnorthampton.com/roast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.