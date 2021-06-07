GIN-CREDIBLE! 27 incredibly creative DIY home bars across Northamptonshire

Three national lockdowns over the last year or so meant that pubs and bars had to remain closed to locals.

This, however, did not stop creative residents across Northamptonshire from picking up their tools and building their own bars in their homes and gardens.

Last week, we shared a competition that is being run by Liberty Games, which is on a mission to find Britain's Best Bar.Locals shared pictures of their beautifully innovative home and garden bars in response and we had to share them with you!

Constructing a home bar from scratch must be thirsty work - luckily for the winner of this competition, they will be walking away with a year's supply of beer!

Have you built your very own home bar that you feel could compete in this nationwide competition? You can enter it here.Meanwhile, if you do not have one and you would like to build one, take a look at these for some inspiration:

1. Photo: James Phillips Buy photo

2. Photo: Ronnie Sherratt Buy photo

3. Photo: Darryl Bryn Spicer Buy photo

4. Photo: Kate Horspool Buy photo