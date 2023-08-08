New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Northamptonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Stobart Truckstop Ltd at Truckstop, Watling Street, Lilbourne, West Northamptonshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Eurest at XPO Logistics at On-Site Catering, Xpo Logistics, Eldon Way, Crick; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Subway at 1a Fairground Way, Riverside Park, A45 Northampton, Nn3 9hu; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Kingswood Education Catering Ltd at Kings Meadow School, Manning Road, Moulton Leys, Northampton; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Mamas Tasty Kitchen at NN2 ; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Live Cafe at Bradlaugh Fields & Barn, Fulford Drive, Links View, Northampton; rated on July 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Nancy's Cookhouse at Fleur De Lys, 14 South Street, Woodford Halse, West Northamptonshire; rated on July 28

• Rated 4: Penny Loafer at 10-12 Market Square, Northampton, Nn1 2dl; rated on June 30

• Rated 4: Corkers bar at Corkers Bar, 361 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4eu; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Hot at 46 New Street, Daventry, West Northamptonshire; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: NO.8 KEBAB at 8 Austin Way, Daventry, West Northamptonshire; rated on July 27