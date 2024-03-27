Fish and chips in Northampton: 15 of the best chippys to try on Good Friday, as voted for by you

It’s a Good Friday tradition to have fish and chips, so you may as well make sure your chippy tea if from a highly recommended establishment
Carly Odell
Carly Odell
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:38 GMT

A chippy tea is a staple on most Fridays, but even more so on Good Friday.

Battered sausage, haddock or a fish cake, with chips covered in salt and vinegar is an Easter tradition, up there with not using your washing machine on the bank holiday Friday.

And in order to make sure you are getting fish and chips from the best establishments in Northampton, we asked you – Chronicle & Echo readers – to tell us your favourite chippy.

On the Facebook post, we received more than 400 comments, recommending around two dozen different fish and chips shops around Northampton, and further afield. And there was a very clear winner!

So we have rounded-up the 15 chippys, which received five or more votes.

Here are 15 of the best fish and chips shops in Northampton and further afield, as voted for by you, in ascending order.

15 of the best fish and chip shops in Northampton, as voted for by you.

1. Good Friday fish and chip shops

15 of the best fish and chip shops in Northampton, as voted for by you.

In at number 15, is Albert J Ramsbottom in Abington Street. It received five votes.

2. Albert J Ramsbottom

In at number 15, is Albert J Ramsbottom in Abington Street. It received five votes. Photo: Albert J Ramsbottom

In joint 13th place in St Crispins Fish & Chips in Kent Road, with a total of six votes.

3. St Crispins Fish & Chips

In joint 13th place in St Crispins Fish & Chips in Kent Road, with a total of six votes. Photo: Google

In Main Road, Duston, this chippy is the second establishment in 13th place, also with six votes.

4. Duston Fish Bar

In Main Road, Duston, this chippy is the second establishment in 13th place, also with six votes. Photo: Google

