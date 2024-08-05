Finalists in the artisan vegetarian / vegan product of the year Announced at Daily Bread Cooperative

Six finalists have been revealed today in the Artisan Local Vegetarian / Vegan Product of the Year category, at the home of category sponsor, Daily Bread Cooperative. They will now compete for gold, silver and bronze awards, which will be announced at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards celebrations in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Artisan’ classification includes products from local companies that make a high-quality or distinctive product in small quantities, usually by hand or traditional methods.

Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Awards Director, said:

“As ever, it’s an honour to celebrate the incredible talent and innovation of our brilliant local producers. Congratulations to all the shortlisted vegetarian and vegan product nominees, may your achievements continue to nourish and inspire us all. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegan/Vegetarian Artisan Product Finalists at the Daily Bread Cooperative

Finalists in the Artisan Vegetarian / Vegan Product of the Year - sponsored by Daily Bread Cooperative - are:

Hamm Tun Fine Foods Shoetown Blue

Northampton Cheese Company Limited Tongue Taster

Sophisticake Pecan & Caramel Cake

The Jam Queen Chilli Shallot & Coriander Jelly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Loving Chef Artisan Nettle and Walnut Soda Bread

Your Cool Lemon Dairy – free ‘Ice Cream’ with a Blueberry Swirl

Sharon Moses from the Daily Bread Cooperative congratulated the finalists:

“With a passion for vegetarian and vegan food, Daily Bread are always happy to sponsor this category and celebrate the brilliant finalists. Despite the challenging economic climate, you have produced some exceptional dishes. To have such a high level of innovation in our county is something to be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we have seen a variety of dishes, some being quite unique, and all at a very high standard. We would like to thank all of the entrants for their hard work and creativity, and wish them all well.”

Victoria Holton from the Jam Queen commented:

“I’m thrilled to have been selected as a finalist for my Chilli, Shallot and Coriander Jelly. As a new and tiny business, this feels like a huge achievement in my first year of trading, and provides some affirmation that my jams and jellies are actually pretty good! I grow as much of the produce I use as possible, or pick from local gardens, hedgerows and local fruit farms, as I’m passionate about using the freshest and best quality fruit and vegetables to make the most delicious final products.

“All my jams, jellies and marmalades are made in very small batches, often of only six or seven jars at a time. Small batches cook more quickly, sealing in the colour and flavour, to make vibrant, flavour-packed products. Over the next year, I’m hoping to expand my range and get The Jam Queen luxury preserves into more retail spaces and spread the joy to more customers.”

Jo from Your Cool added:

“Recently we’ve noticed an increased demand from customers for dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternatives; we’ve always had a wide range of sorbets available which are suitable, but not really ice creams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As winners of the Artisan Local Product last year with our Coffee ice cream we were up for a new challenge and have spent a lot of time over the past six months experimenting with different ingredients and flavours with the aim of producing dairy-free ‘ice cream’ that doesn’t compromise on taste.

“Having worked through a number of different ideas, we now have a range of dairy-free ice creams that are as good as their dairy equivalents - many people say they can’t taste the difference. We’re committed to using local ingredients where possible, so decided to enter our dairy-free Lemon ‘Ice Cream’ with a Blueberry Swirl into the vegan category of this year's awards using fruit from local Mee’s Blueberries in the swirl. We’re delighted to be selected as a finalist, especially as this is such a new area for us. It’s great to know we are getting it right and we’ll continue to build on our vegan/dairy-free offering in the months to come.”

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence. Recognising and celebrating the county’s brilliant people, places and producers, the Awards fly the flag for buying and supporting local.

Results will be announced at the Awards celebrations on 17 October 2024 at The Royal & Derngate Theatre, supported again by caterers Portfolio Events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details on all the categories in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2024/25, please visit the Awards’ website – www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk - or call the Awards team on 01933 664437 or email [email protected]

You can also follow the Awards on Facebook at @foodawards or X and Instagram at @foodawardsHQ or LinkedIn at @weetabixnfadawards