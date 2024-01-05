Fawsley Hall Hotel launches Veganuary menu
Joe has a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience from over 17 years of working in high end restaurants across the UK. Starting his career as a Commis Chef at Newick Park Country House Hotel, Joe has held positions across award-winning and acclaimed restaurants including 3 Rosette Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa, Michelin-starred Coworth Park Hotel and Lainston House Hotel.
What’s more, he has completed stages at Michelin star restaurants such as Restaurant Überfahrt, Munich, Midsummer house, Cambridge, and Dabbous, London, which hold three, two and one stars respectively. Achievements also include winning the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs UK Young Chef of the Year in 2015.
His carefully crafted menu celebrates plant based cooking, not sacrificing on flavour or texture. It includes sumptuous starters of confit celeriac with apple and rosemary jam and heritage beetroot with whipped vegan ricotta cannelloni. The real star of the show is Joe’s innovative paella quinoa with roquito pepper, avocado, spiced kale, basil and vegan mozzarella.
The menu finishes on a sweet note with chocolate torte with kirsch cherries and miso ice cream, or a blackberry ‘cheese’ cake.