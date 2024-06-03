Fan park with giant outdoor screen set to open at popular Northampton venue for Euro 2024
Northampton is set to become a hub of football fever this summer with the launch of ‘The Village’ Euro Fanzone at Delapré Abbey, brought to you by Sky Bet.
Running from June 14 to July 14, this event promises to be the ‘ultimate’ destination for England fans and families alike.
Highlights of the Euro Fanzone, which will be open daily from midday, include:
- Every match from the Euros broadcast on a giant outdoor screen
- A variety of bars and street food stalls
- Ping pong and other sports activities
- Live coverage of Wimbledon for tennis fans
An event spokeswoman said: “Don't miss out on Northampton’s premier spot to watch England's journey in Euro 2024. Group stage tickets are available now, but they're selling fast. Fans purchasing group stage tickets will get early access to knockout game tickets, ensuring they don't miss any of the action.”
The spokeswoman added that the the venue is fully family-friendly, with the exception of England match days. “Due to the high number of expected attendees and the lively atmosphere, these particular events are not suitable for children,” the spokeswoman said.
- Standing ticket: £9.50 per person, providing entry to the standing section.
- Seated table (for six people): £15 per person, offering entry with a reserved table in the front section.
Tickets are only required for England fixtures. All other matches and screenings are free to attend. England matches are strictly 18+.
Catch all of England's group stage matches at the Euro Fanzone:
June 16, 8pm: Serbia vs. England
June 20, 5pm: Denmark vs. England
June 25, 8pm: England vs. Slovenia
Screen Schedule: Group Stage - Week 1
June 14
8pm Germany v Scotland
June 15
2pm Hungary v Switzerland
5pm Spain v Croatia
8pm Italy v Albania
June 16
2pm Poland v Netherlands
5pm Slovenia v Denmark
8pm Serbia v England
June 17
2pm Romania v Ukraine
5pm Belgium v Slovakia
8pm Austria v France
June 18
5pm Turkey v Georgia
8pm Portugal v Czechia
Future fixtures will be announced soon on The Village Northampton website.
