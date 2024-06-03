Fan park with giant outdoor screen set to open at popular Northampton venue for Euro 2024

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:00 BST
A fan park with a giant outdoor screen for Euro 2024 is set to open soon at a popular venue in Northampton.

Northampton is set to become a hub of football fever this summer with the launch of ‘The Village’ Euro Fanzone at Delapré Abbey, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Running from June 14 to July 14, this event promises to be the ‘ultimate’ destination for England fans and families alike.

Highlights of the Euro Fanzone, which will be open daily from midday, include:

Here's an artist's impression of what 'The Village' will look like set up at Delapre AbbeyHere's an artist's impression of what 'The Village' will look like set up at Delapre Abbey
  • Every match from the Euros broadcast on a giant outdoor screen
  • A variety of bars and street food stalls
  • Ping pong and other sports activities
  • Live coverage of Wimbledon for tennis fans

An event spokeswoman said: “Don't miss out on Northampton’s premier spot to watch England's journey in Euro 2024. Group stage tickets are available now, but they're selling fast. Fans purchasing group stage tickets will get early access to knockout game tickets, ensuring they don't miss any of the action.”

The spokeswoman added that the the venue is fully family-friendly, with the exception of England match days. “Due to the high number of expected attendees and the lively atmosphere, these particular events are not suitable for children,” the spokeswoman said.

Ticket information:

  • Standing ticket: £9.50 per person, providing entry to the standing section.
  • Seated table (for six people): £15 per person, offering entry with a reserved table in the front section.

Tickets are only required for England fixtures. All other matches and screenings are free to attend. England matches are strictly 18+.

Catch all of England's group stage matches at the Euro Fanzone:

June 16, 8pm: Serbia vs. England

June 20, 5pm: Denmark vs. England

June 25, 8pm: England vs. Slovenia

Screen Schedule: Group Stage - Week 1

June 14

8pm Germany v Scotland

June 15

2pm Hungary v Switzerland

5pm Spain v Croatia

8pm Italy v Albania

June 16

2pm Poland v Netherlands

5pm Slovenia v Denmark

8pm Serbia v England

June 17

2pm Romania v Ukraine

5pm Belgium v Slovakia

8pm Austria v France

June 18

5pm Turkey v Georgia

8pm Portugal v Czechia

Future fixtures will be announced soon on The Village Northampton website.

