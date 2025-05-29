Family-run vineyard launching after half-a-decade of hard work at ‘one of the best sites in the country’

A family-run vineyard is soon launching to the public after half-a-decade of hard work on what the owner believes is “one of the best sites in the country”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Croxford Wine Estates, a 24-acre vineyard located just outside of Brixworth, was planted in 2020 and taken over by William Croxford in 2023.

It is preparing to open in line with English Wine Week in June, as well as their new wine brand Merry Tom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After years of careful cultivation, the first harvest came in 2023 and the team is proud to be releasing wine grown and produced entirely here in the county.

Croxford Wine Estates, a 24-acre vineyard located just outside of Brixworth, was planted in 2020 and taken over by William Croxford in 2023.

The family hope this milestone will celebrate community, craftsmanship and a new chapter for Northamptonshire’s place in English winemaking.

To mark the launch, Croxford Wine Estates is hosting a series of events throughout the year. These will bring people into the vineyard to experience the journey behind the bottle, from vine to glass.

Having spent around a year-and-a-half solo sailing around the world, it was in October 2022 when William decided he needed a new venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As his family are farmers and his father has a vineyard of his own, William jumped at the opportunity when his current space became available to rent. William now runs this alongside his partner Tor Robinson, whose family have farmed in the area for generations.

It is preparing to open in line with English Wine Week in June, as well as their new wine brand Merry Tom.

When asked how it feels that the official launch is around the corner after years of hard work, William told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s quite scary. We have to tell people that wine takes time and we hope they are going to like it.”

William believes he is his own biggest critic and has strived to make everything the best it can possibly be. He hopes the community will get behind the vineyard and wine brand.

“Northamptonshire has a massive history in the wine industry,” said William. “The climate is steady and we have better growing seasons. It is an untapped area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are vineyards in the region but nothing of this size. I believe this is one of the best sites in the country.”

William says the south-facing vineyard produces great flavour, particularly the strength of the elderflower in what they hope will be one of the leading wines once they launch.

The team looks forward to open days at the vineyard, in which visitors will enjoy wine, cheese and charcuterie boards among the peacefulness. There will be soft drinks for children in the hope it will become a family affair.

The launch event is planned from 12pm until 6pm on June 14, which also coincides with the start of English Wine Week. The following Saturday (June 21), there will be a jazz music event to enjoy at Croxford Wine Estates.

For more information on Croxford Wine Estates, visit their website here.