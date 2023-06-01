Expert’s top tips for DIY herb growing in your garden

Starting an herb garden at home can be a great way to practice gardening while growing fresh ingredients which can be used in homecooked recipes.

Google searches for recipes with herbs are on the rise too. Salad with fennel, roasted rosemary potatoes and herb chicken are among the British seasonal favourites.

With this in mind, the experts at Hammonds Furniture spoke with Fiona Jenkins, Gardening and Plant Expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, who has shared her top tips on how to care for four of the UK’s most popular searched herbs this summer.

Chives

Chives are a member of the Allium family and are closely related to other members of the onion family such as garlic, onions and leeks.

You can add chives to any meat dish.

Fiona said: “As chives are happy indoors or out, they can be grown in pots, containers or beds. They just need plenty of sun and moist soil.

“If you don’t want to run a heated propagator, use a sunny windowsill or grow them from young plants instead.”

“Chives come back year after year, so you shouldn’t need to resow once they’re established.

"But if you have dense clumps growing, it’s best to divide the plants and repot them to give them enough space.

​Coriander/Cilantro

​Coriander has been around for thousands of years and boasts health benefits due to being rich in immune-boosting antioxidants. Coriander can be a great addition to your barbeque chicken marinade.

Fiona said: “Coriander plants need a lot of light, so they grow best outdoors in a sunny spot.

"Once in the ground it should grow happily without the need for feeding, as long as you keep the soil moist.

"Coriander aka cilantro is an annual plant. This means it will die off after a few harvests. To keep you in a good supply of coriander, sow extra seeds every month between spring and autumn.”

Rosemary

​Native to the Mediterranean region, rosemary is used as a garnish for many dishes including soups, stews and meats. Its leaves and oils are also used in both medicines and cosmetics and its stems can be used as barbeque skewers

Fiona said: “Rosemary likes the sun but does suffer in cold conditions, so plant this herb in a sheltered spot and bring plants inside over winter if you can.”

Thyme

​Thyme is known to add an earthy and citrusy flavour to a variety of dishes. For example, the herb is a popular addition to pastas, sauces, pizzas and more. Or why not use the herb in a fresh lemon and thyme chicken recipe for your next garden party?

Fiona said: “If you’re buying one from a garden centre, look for the culinary variety. It needs a warm and sunny spot to grow, but once established, thyme needs very little maintenance.

"You’ll need well-draining soil or compost. If yours is too clumpy, break it up with your hands and mix in a good amount of grit to help.