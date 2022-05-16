Everything you need to know about Grillfest coming to Northampton next month

With summer just around the corner BBQ buffs can ignite their passion for gourmet grilling with a meat lovers masterclass at a leading Northampton retailer.

Bell’s in Kingsthorpe will be transformed into an outdoor cooking showroom as part of Grillfest – a one-day event staged by the award-winning Burnt Lemon Chefs – giving fans of flame-grilling the chance to pick up some new tips to put into practice themselves.

The festival, which takes place from 10am to 9pm on Sunday, June 26, will feature delicious food, live music, competitions and interactive demos from leading butchers, grillmasters and top BBQ brands.

Early-bird tickets are available for the event in June

James Peck, owner of Burnt Lemon Chefs, said: “We know how much people love a BBQ and Grillfest mirrors our ethos of outdoor cooking - it’s all about having fun and maximising the flavour of quality ingredients.

“It’s perfect for anyone that considers themselves a bit of a BBQ King and wants to level up their grilling game ahead of the summer so they can throw the perfect party for family and friends,” James added.

The line-up includes live music from Whiteroom who will be performing songs from the likes of The Killers, Stereophonics, Kings of Leon and others.

Guests will be able to sample the food created in the demos, with the ticket price including tokens to use at the Burnt Lemon Chefs stand and at a pop-up bar serving a range of drinks and cocktails.

Cakes and coffee will be available from Bell’s own ‘Love Lunch’ café, while a mini market will feature products from a number of local artisan businesses and producers.

Lee Ferris, managing director at Bell’s in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the first-ever Grillfest - a celebration of cooking over flames and the memories that creates.

"This is a great opportunity to taste great food and be inspired by some top chefs, so your next BBQ at home will be one to be remembered forever,” Lee added