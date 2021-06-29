Euro 2020 picture special: Northampton's football fans go wild as England beat old rivals Germany

Northampton football fans went wild in pubs across the town as England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The Chronicle and Echo's photographer snapped topless fans going wild in Thomas Beckett, cheering on The Three Lions outside at the Barratts, and sitting tensely in Jimmy's Sports Bar.

England put in a professional performance for 75 minutes and then capitalised in the final stages of the game with goals coming from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, and a game-changing performance from substitute Jack Grealish.

England boss Gareth Southgate said after the game: "I am just so pleased. I was looking at the big screen and saw David Seaman up there. For my team-mates that played with me [at Euro 96] I can't change that [his famous penalty miss against Germany in the semi-finals] so it will always hurt, but what is lovely is we have given people another day to remember and now we have to do it in Rome.

"We have talked about bringing enjoyment to the nation and afternoons like this are what it is about. The players were immense right the way through the team and the fans were as well. It was as good an atmosphere I can remember at Wembley."

England will now face either Sweden or Ukraine this Saturday (July 3) and will be strong favourites going into the game.

If they win their quarter-final tie, England will play either Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finals.

