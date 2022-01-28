Enjoy street food, skincare, wine and more at a vegan market in Northampton this weekend

Vegans rejoice - there is a vegan market coming to Northampton this weekend.

The vegan market is taking place at the Abington Park museum on Saturday, January 29 from 11am to 4pm. There will be a variety of food, drinks, skincare and handmade products being sold from over 20 stalls.

Councilllor Adam Brown, cabinet member for housing, culture and leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “A plant based diet is becoming more and more popular, with a whole host of local companies catering to this growing demand.

Vork Pies is just one of the businesses, who will be selling their products at the Vegan Market.

“By opening the doors of Abington Park Museum to offer vegan food and drink, along with a range of ethical products made in the region, we’re able to support local businesses and allow people to sample products they may not have tried before.

“Entry to the market is completely free, plus visitors can enjoy a wander around the museum and learn more about local history.”

Here is a list of traders, who will be at the vegan market:

◾ Chendra's Roti - asian inspired filled roti

The last market to take place at the Abington Park museum went down a treat.

◾ FarrinHeight Foods - nut loaf, tagine/chilli and sausaged rolls

◾ Ruby Murray - chickpea curry, rice and vegetable samosas

◾ Fleurfields Vineyard - vegan wines

◾ Bonnie Yaus Food - oriental free from sauces and noodles

◾ North Hampton - Handmade natural candles

◾ Replete Flatbreads - Gourmet flatbreads with vegan fillings

◾ Bite Me Spices - spices and rubs

◾ Xachoh - flavoursome super-premium alcohol-free spirits

◾ Saponaria UK - handmade vegan soap, skincare products and soy wax room air fresheners

◾ Riverford veg box scheme

◾ Vork raised pies

◾ Daily Bread

◾ Nenette Chocolates - luxury chocolates

◾ Catering U Like - vegan pasties, cakes and cookies

◾ Cleopatra Cosmetic Boutique - handmade soaps, soy wax melts and bath bombs

◾ Samantha Sage - eco friends handmade cards

◾ Friars Farm - chutneys and preserves

◾ Pyon - perfume, skincare and soaps

◾ Natural Fruit Juices - juices made with natural ingredients

◾ Woodland Trust